Chicago police conducting drill with simulated gunfire in River North

Chicago police will be holding a field exercise on Wabash Avenue in River North on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will be holding a field exercise in River North on Wednesday.

The drill will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 600 North Wabash Avenue.

The drill will have emergency vehicles and simulated gunfire, so residents should not be alarmed.

