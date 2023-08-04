Vehicle reported stolen ends up in Lake Michigan on South Side: CPD

A vehicle reported stolen ended up in Lake Michigan near 57th Street and Jackson Park Friday morning, Chicago police said.

CFD initially said incident was a drill for divers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle found in Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side Friday morning had been reported stolen, Chicago police said.

Chopper 7 captured divers looking into the SUV about 6:30 a.m. just off the shoreline near 57th Street and Jackson Park.

Chicago fire officials initially said the incident was a drill for the divers, but later said crews responded to a call for a vehicle in the lake.

CFD found the car underwater but empty.

Chicago police said the vehicle had been reported stolen, and it was towed out of the water.

Last June, a carjacked SUV nearly ended up in the lake near 51st Street.

