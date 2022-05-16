Chicago police officer hit by vehicle in West Englewood, CFD says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11858059" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle in West Englewood on city's South Side, the fire department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured after getting stuck by a vehicle on the city's South Side, authorities said.The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition after being struck near West 57th Street and South Damen Avenue in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.A dark-colored vehicle also appeared to have crashed into a tree.There is a second crime scene with a police presence near a school at West 51st Street and South Elizabeth Street in Back of the Yards.The scenes are about 1.5 miles apart, but it is not clear if they are connected.Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.