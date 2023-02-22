WATCH LIVE

Chicago barricade situation: SWAT team responding to incident in Buena Park, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 9:18PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT team has responded to a barricade situation on the city's North Side Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said SWAT was called in response to a report a man had barricaded himself inside a residence in the 900-block of West Cuyler Avenue in the Buena Park neighborhood.

Chicago police have not released any further details about the situation. It remains ongoing, they said, and has not yet been resolved.

The response is being led by the SWAT team.

Residents are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.

