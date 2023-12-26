No one injured after CPD SWAT team responds to barricade situation at North Side motel, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago police SWAT team responded to a far North Side motel early Tuesday morning, after a man barricaded himself inside, CPD said.
Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. to the Rodeway Inn, located in the 6600-block of North Lincoln Avenue, for a report of a 49-year-old man barricaded alone inside a room, police said.
The SWAT team could be seen breaking down a door to a room about 6 a.m.
The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
No one was injured in the incident.
