
No one injured after CPD SWAT team responds to barricade situation at North Side motel, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 7:02PM
No one injured in North Side motel barricade situation: CPD
No one was injured after a Chicago police SWAT team responded to a barricade situation at the Rodeway Inn on North Lincoln Avenue, CPD said.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago police SWAT team responded to a far North Side motel early Tuesday morning, after a man barricaded himself inside, CPD said.

Officers responded about 4:40 a.m. to the Rodeway Inn, located in the 6600-block of North Lincoln Avenue, for a report of a 49-year-old man barricaded alone inside a room, police said.

The SWAT team could be seen breaking down a door to a room about 6 a.m.

The man was taken to Swedish Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No one was injured in the incident.

