Chicago police, election officials to outline security plans

Public safety is top of mind ahead of tuesday's mid-term elections.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will announce their plan Friday to keep voters and election workers safe.

This comes after a recent threat made against Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

The Chicago Police Department will be speaking with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office as well as Cook County election officials to discuss election safety ahead of the midterms next week.

This comes on the heels of a violent threat made against Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey.

Darren Bailey points finger at Secretary of State police day after blaming Pritzker for death threat

Bailey spoke out against the threats made against him and his family during a rally downstate Thursday.

He said the threats were provoked by Governor J.B. Pritzker's "divisive and misleading" political ads.

"Let me be clear, I will not be bullied," Bailey said. "I will not back down. I will always continue standing up and fighting for working families and taxpayers all across our state."

Election authorities stress transparency in lead-up to 2022 midterm elections

Governor Pritzker took questions from political reporter Craig Wall on whether he felt responsible for the threats against Bailey. He said the threats are unacceptable.

"Darren Bailey wants to turn this into a political argument," Pritzker said. "I think that is inappropriate."

Scott Lennox, 21, of Chicago is charged with making the threats against Bailey and is still in Cook County Jail.

