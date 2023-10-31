WATCH LIVE

CPD investigating alleged hate crime near police station where Chicago migrants taking shelter

Chicago police said 29-year-old man shot in the face with pellet gun on city's West Side

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 12:46PM
Chicago police are investigating an alleged hate crime along West Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale near a CPD station where migrants stay.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an alleged hate crime.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the face with a pellet gun about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3300-block of West Ogden Avenue in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The incident took place across the street from CPD's 10th District, where migrants have been taking shelter.

Chicago fire crews took the injured man to Mt. Sinai hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

