Chicago police investigation underway in East Garfield Park

A large Chicago police investigation is underway Thursday evening in East Garfield Park on North Christiana Avenue.

A large Chicago police investigation is underway Thursday evening in East Garfield Park on North Christiana Avenue.

A large Chicago police investigation is underway Thursday evening in East Garfield Park on North Christiana Avenue.

A large Chicago police investigation is underway Thursday evening in East Garfield Park on North Christiana Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of an investigation Thursday evening on the city's West Side.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 4:20 p.m. in the 700 block of North Christina Avenue.

A large police presence could be seen.

No further details about the nature of the investigation were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood