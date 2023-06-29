CPD officer, woman hospitalized after Lake Michigan rescue on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and a woman were hospitalized early Thursday morning after the woman had to be rescued from Lake Michigan, CPD said.

Officers responded to the 100-block of East LaSalle Drive just after 5:45 a.m. for a report of a person in the water near North Avenue Beach. A CPD officer jumped into the lake with an emergency life raft and swam out to rescue a 26-year-old woman, police said.

Within minutes, both were able to safely get out of the water with help from Chicago fire crews.

RELATED: Tri-Taylor crash injures 4 after ambulance hits building: Chicago police

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, and the officer was also taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The officer has since been treated and released.

Chicago police were expected to speak more on the incident during a 2:30 p.m. news conference.