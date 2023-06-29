CPD officer, woman hospitalized after Lake Michigan rescue on North Side

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, June 29, 2023 6:54PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer and a woman were hospitalized early Thursday morning after the woman had to be rescued from Lake Michigan, CPD said.

Officers responded to the 100-block of East LaSalle Drive just after 5:45 a.m. for a report of a person in the water near North Avenue Beach. A CPD officer jumped into the lake with an emergency life raft and swam out to rescue a 26-year-old woman, police said.

Within minutes, both were able to safely get out of the water with help from Chicago fire crews.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, and the officer was also taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The officer has since been treated and released.

Chicago police were expected to speak more on the incident during a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

