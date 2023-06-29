Tri-Taylor crash injures 4 after ambulance hits building: Chicago police

A Chicago crash injured 4 after an ambulance hit a building on Harrison in Tri-Taylor Thursday, CPD said.

3 CFD members among those injured in ambulance crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An ambulance crashed into a building on Chicago's West Side Thursday morning, sending four people to the hospital.

The crash took place about 7:15 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Harrison Street, in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CPD said a 20-year-old woman, who was driving a sedan north, failed to yield to a southbound ambulance. The emergency vehicle had its lights and sirens on and was transporting a 53-year-old victim; she crashed into it, police said.

The ambulance then hit a parked commercial vehicle and a building.

Three CFD members were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a 53-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital with unknown injuries. He is now stable.

The 20-year-old woman refused treatment, and no citations had been issued later Thursday.

