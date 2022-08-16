Video shows CPD officer paralyzed after being shot in Beverly while off-duty walking again

A Chicago police officer who was paralyzed from the waist down when he was shot in the back trying to break up a fight while off-duty is walking again.

Video posted on Officer Danny Golden's Facbook page shows him walking with the help of a walker and leg braces while in rehabilitation at Shirley Ryan Ability Lab-

Golden was off-duty and attempting to break up a fight in Beverly when he was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

"He's very upbeat. He's always got a smile on his face [ and ] he's looking forward to the next chapter in his life," said his father Patrick Golden last month.

Golden is expected to be released from the rehab facility later this week.