Chicago police officer injured after struck by vehicle near Grant Park in South Loop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Police officer is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Grant Park Saturday night.

The driver crashed into the 23-year-old officer around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue in South Loop, according to police.

The officer was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
