CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer who helped save a man's life was recognized Saturday.
On Monday, there was a fire at an apartment building in Old Town. Someone broke a window and jumped to safety, but seriously injured his arm in the process.
RELATED: Chicago police officer remembered as 'gentle giant'
Officer John Hanlon was able to use his training and a tourniquet to help the man as they waiting for paramedics to arrive.
"If an ambulance takes 5-7 minutes to arrive, greatfully we have tools now that can buy us that time," Hanlon said.
He said he's had to use the same skills several times when on-duty.
Off-duty Chicago police officer recognized for helping save man's life in Old Town
The victim was injured after jumping from the window of a burning apartment building
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News