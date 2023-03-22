Man charged in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso in court Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso is due in court Wednesday.
Prosecutor said Steven Montano, 18, was fighting with his girlfriend earlier this month when she called police.
Chicago police funeral: Fallen Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso mourned at St. Rita of Cascia
When they arrived, investigators said Montano fired at Vasquez-Lasso during a chase.
Montano has been charged with one felony count of murder one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon, one felony count of firing a weapon near a school, one misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting domestic violence, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Chicago police officer shot, killed as kids played outside Gage Park school: prosecutors
He's being held with no bail.