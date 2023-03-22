Steven Montano, the man charged i n the shooting of Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso will appear in court on Wednesday.

Man charged in fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso in court Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing Chicago police officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso is due in court Wednesday.

Prosecutor said Steven Montano, 18, was fighting with his girlfriend earlier this month when she called police.

When they arrived, investigators said Montano fired at Vasquez-Lasso during a chase.

Montano has been charged with one felony count of murder one felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon, one felony count of firing a weapon near a school, one misdemeanor count of interfering with reporting domestic violence, and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.

He's being held with no bail.

