Corey Gray has been held without bond on gun charges related to the fatal Chicago shooting of Police Officer Areanah Preston.

Indiana man pleads guilty to gun sale charges related to killing of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Indiana man pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling a gun across state lines to a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer in May.

Corey Gray was previously held without bond for selling a gun that ended up with one of the suspects accused in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Federal prosecutors presented their case in May, stating that Gray crossed state lines to illegally sell the gun for $1,200.

The prosecutor, Paul Schied, argued, "He made a profit by selling a weapon into Chicago's underworld."

Four teens have been charged in Preston's murder. Prosecutors said during the arrests, the weapon, connected to Gray, was found.

The gun that was sold by Gray has not yet been identified as the specific weapon that was used to fatally shoot Preston.

A judge has order Gray to remain in custody until his November 20 sentencing date.