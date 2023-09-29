1 of 2 brothers charged in murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French offered plea deal: lawyers

Lawyers for Eric Morgan, charged in the murder of Ella French, a police officer shot and killed in 2021, said he has been offered a plea deal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French has been offered a plea deal.

Lawyers for Eric Morgan say he's been offered a seven-year prison sentence, which is the maximum under the most serious charge he faces.

Investigators said his brother, Emonte Morgan, was the trigger man, killing French and shooting her partner during an August 2021 traffic stop.

Emonte faces first-degree murder charges. Eric was allegedly handed the murder weapon by his brother.

If Eric does not agree to the deal, his attorney said he could face 23 years in prison. His hearing is set for Oct. 12.

