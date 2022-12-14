WATCH LIVE

Man to be sentenced for providing gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 1:06PM
Jamel Danzy will be sentenced on a federal gun charge after prosecutors said he knowingly transferred a gun to a convicted felon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man charged violating federal gun laws linked to the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Jamel Danzy of Hammond, Indiana, pleaded guilty in July to knowingly transferring a gun to a convicted felon.

Officer Ella French was killed and her partner critically wounded by shots fired from that gun during a traffic stop in Englewood in August 2021.

Federal prosecutors are asking for five years in prison.

RELATED: Renewed calls for change as man accused of killing Ella French, injuring partner, pleads not guilty

That shooting also critically wounded French's partner, Carlos Yanez who continues his recovery.

Brothers Eric and Emonte Morgan have been charged in the shooting of French and Yanez.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows traffic stop before fatal shooting of CPD Officer Ella French

