Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Tinley Park crash ID'd as Timothy Siwula

An off-duty Chicago police officer has died after a Tinley Park car crash near 179th Street and LaGrange Road Saturday, police said.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The identity of a Chicago police officer killed in a Tinley Park crash Saturday was released Monday.

The Will County Coroner's Office said Monday that the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Timothy Siwula.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The off-duty officer was driving near 179th Street and LaGrange Road Saturday morning when they were involved in a crash with another car, Tinley Park police said.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, police said. The off-duty officer was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.