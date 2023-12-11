WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Off-duty Chicago police officer killed in Tinley Park crash ID'd as Timothy Siwula

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 11, 2023 4:30PM
Off-duty CPD officer dies after south suburban crash: police
EMBED <>More Videos

An off-duty Chicago police officer has died after a Tinley Park car crash near 179th Street and LaGrange Road Saturday, police said.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The identity of a Chicago police officer killed in a Tinley Park crash Saturday was released Monday.

The Will County Coroner's Office said Monday that the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Timothy Siwula.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The off-duty officer was driving near 179th Street and LaGrange Road Saturday morning when they were involved in a crash with another car, Tinley Park police said.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital, police said. The off-duty officer was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other driver was not immediately known.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW