Chicago police said an off-duty officer was among the victims of a series of armed robberies overnight.

Off-duty Chicago police officer among victims in at least 6 robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was the victim of a robbery Monday night, one of at least half a dozen across the city, police said.

The off-duty officer was getting out of his vehicle at about 10:20 p.m. in the Portage Park neighborhood when police said he was approached by a black Nissan sedan.

Four people got out with handguns and a rifle and robbed him, police said.

Investigators returned to the scene overnight, finding a badge on the ground and some other items. The off-duty officer was not injured.

The rash armed robberies started just after 9:30 p.m. and continued into Tuesday morning.

The robberies occurred in the:

-700-block of West 15th Street at about 9:36 p.m.

-1400-block of West Lexington Street at about 9:55 p.m.

-3200-block of North LeClair Avenue at about 10:19 p.m.

-3800-block of South Wallace Street at about 10:55 p.m.

-2300-block of West 83rd Street at about 11:30 p.m.

-8000-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 12:09 a.m.

Almost all of them involved a black Nissan or a blue sedan that pulled up. Several people armed with guns get out and rob the victim or victims, police said.

Police have not said if all of them are linked at this point. Meanwhile no one was hurt and so far no one is in custody.

