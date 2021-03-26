police shooting

CPD officer retires before possible firing over alleged lie told in deadly Chicago police shooting investigation

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CPD officer accused of lying about a deadly police shooting in 2014 is now retiring from the force, before possibly being fired.

Officer Saharat Sampim claimed he saw 19-year-old Roshad McIntosh point a gun at a police officer, who then fatally shot McIntosh.

Last year, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended that Sampim be fired for falsely describing what happened.

That agency declared the shooting of McIntosh as justified.

One witness said he saw McIntosh put his hands up before being shot.

Hank Webster told ABC 7 Chicago in 2017 that the vacant lot on West Polk Street where McIntosh died had since been blocked by a fence.

Webster was there when the shooting happened. He said he saw McIntosh running from police, stop and put his hands up. That's when he was shot and killed by police, Webster said.

"I know they're there to protect, and I know they're scared, but the kid had his hands up," Webster said.
