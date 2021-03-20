police officer shot

Chicago police officer struck in South Austin shooting; third officer wounded in a week

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female Chicago police officer assigned to the Austin neighborhood on the West Side was shot Saturday morning, a CPD spokesman said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted just before 11:40 a.m. that a 15th District police officer had been shot and was being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.



As officers were responding to a call Saturday morning around 11:25 a.m. in 100-block of North La Crosse Avenue, an offender shot at one officer, shooting her in the hand, according to CPS Supt. David Brown.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave an update on a officer shot near Lake and LaCrosse on the city's West Side Saturday.



Officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who then barricaded himself in a building in the area Saturday afternoon, police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

We did make contact with this individual inside, he just recently surrendered without incident to our officers," said Brown.




A gun was recovered following the arrest, according to police.



The officer was rushed to the hospital in a police car.

She's responding at Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in "good spirits but in a lot of pain," Brown said.

Another officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out for another medical incident according to CPD Supt. David Brown.

Brown said the officers will not be identified until families are notified.


RELATED: Off-duty Chicago police officer ambushed, shot in Calumet Heights


This is the third Chicago police officer shot in a week.

Two officers were shot last week, one in Calumet Heights and another near the Gresham District police station.

This is the 16 Chicago Police officer to be shot or shot at in 2021, according to Brown.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
