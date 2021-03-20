Chicago police officer struck in South Austin shooting; third officer wounded in a week

15th district police officer shot. Details to follow. Officer being transported to Mt. Sinai hospital. Condition unknown. PIO in route.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/y3qUCzpJD1 — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 20, 2021

I am proud of our SWAT team members and officers who resolved a critical incident peacefully with the surrender of the suspect and a firearm recovered. This incident highlights the courage, bravery and dedication of our officers who run towards danger every day. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/xC3By4Y4z8 — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 20, 2021

Offender’s gun recovered at the time of his arrest. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/wCl1BO1rUW — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 20, 2021

CFD is on scene West End and Cicero. Supporting CPD on active shooter response. No civilian injuries. One CPD officer transported by CFD. Minor distress. Media inquiries to CPD. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 20, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A female Chicago police officer assigned to the Austin neighborhood on the West Side was shot Saturday morning, a CPD spokesman said.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted just before 11:40 a.m. that a 15th District police officer had been shot and was being transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.As officers were responding to a call Saturday morning around 11:25 a.m. in 100-block of North La Crosse Avenue, an offender shot at one officer, shooting her in the hand, according to CPS Supt. David Brown.Officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who then barricaded himself in a building in the area Saturday afternoon, police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene.We did make contact with this individual inside, he just recently surrendered without incident to our officers," said Brown.A gun was recovered following the arrest, according to police.The officer was rushed to the hospital in a police car.She's responding at Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in "good spirits but in a lot of pain," Brown said.Another officer was taken to the hospital to be checked out for another medical incident according to CPD Supt. David Brown.Brown said the officers will not be identified until families are notified.This is the third Chicago police officer shot in a week.Two officers were shot last week, one in Calumet Heights and another near the Gresham District police station.This is the 16 Chicago Police officer to be shot or shot at in 2021, according to Brown.