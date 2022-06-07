Chicago shooting: Man charged in shooting of CPD officer in Englewood

Police said Jerome Halsey, 27, of Chicago fired shots at officers during a traffic stop in the 6900-block of South Sangamon Street at about 2:03 p.m.
Officers returned fire and both an officer and Halsey were wounded, police said.
Chicago police officer seriously injured in West Englewood shooting released from hospital
The officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
ON Wednesday, police said Halsey was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.
COPA said it obtained body camera footage of involved officers, as well as additional third-party video that captured the traffic stop and the subsequent shooting. COPA said materials will be posted to its website within 60 days unless prohibited by court order.
The shooting was the third time in a week that a law enforcement officer was shot in Chicago with another CPD officer shot in Englewood and a U.S marshal wounded in a shooting.