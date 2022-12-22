CPD suicide: 2nd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says

A Chicago police officer, a female in her 30s, was found dead inside a home of an apparent suicide, investigators said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said.

The officer was 51 years old, and lived in the 8th District.

A death investigation is ongoing.

He is at least the seventh Chicago police officer to die by suicide this year.

A female police officer in her 30s was also found dead in a home of an apparent suicide Tuesday morning.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .