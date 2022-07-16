Chicago police officer has chance to win $25K as finalist in Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer from the city's South Side is making Chicago proud.Kenneth Griffin's charity, "No Matter What," mentors at-risk kids and offers fun new experiences, like summer camp.Now, Griffin is one of five fuzzy-faced finalists in a contest to reward bearded men who are doing good things through charitable acts.If chosen, he would receive $20,000 for himself and $5,000 for his charity.