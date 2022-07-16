chicago proud

Chicago police officer has chance to win $25K as finalist in Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' contest

Kenneth Griffin's charity 'No Matter What' mentors at-risk kids, offers fun new experiences like summer camp
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD officer could win $25K in beard contest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer from the city's South Side is making Chicago proud.

Kenneth Griffin's charity, "No Matter What," mentors at-risk kids and offers fun new experiences, like summer camp.

SEE ALSO | Former Southland Prep basketball player Tim Barnes returns with intent of giving back

Now, Griffin is one of five fuzzy-faced finalists in a contest to reward bearded men who are doing good things through charitable acts.

If chosen, he would receive $20,000 for himself and $5,000 for his charity.

RELATED | Back of the Yards High School soccer star, 1st-generation college student gets surprise honor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopcontestscharitypolice officerchicago proudchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Southland College Prep alum returns to host basketball camp
South Side soccer star, 1st-generation college student honored
Legendary Chicago hairstylist retires after more than 40 years
Chalk artist overcomes disability to create sidewalk art
TOP STORIES
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
CTA employee found dead; some service delayed in Loop, authorities say
Father fatally shot in front of daughter in Evanston park, family says
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
BBQ raises money for local military
Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
Show More
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in South Loop, Chicago police say
2 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash on Far South Side, police say
Police release photos in deadly Bronzeville hit-and-run
Chicago Weather: Humid with isolated storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News