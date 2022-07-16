CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer from the city's South Side is making Chicago proud.
Kenneth Griffin's charity, "No Matter What," mentors at-risk kids and offers fun new experiences, like summer camp.
SEE ALSO | Former Southland Prep basketball player Tim Barnes returns with intent of giving back
Now, Griffin is one of five fuzzy-faced finalists in a contest to reward bearded men who are doing good things through charitable acts.
If chosen, he would receive $20,000 for himself and $5,000 for his charity.
RELATED | Back of the Yards High School soccer star, 1st-generation college student gets surprise honor
Chicago police officer has chance to win $25K as finalist in Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' contest
Kenneth Griffin's charity 'No Matter What' mentors at-risk kids, offers fun new experiences like summer camp
CHICAGO PROUD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News