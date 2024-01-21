2 Chicago police officers among 3 hospitalized after crash in Old Irving Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were among three people hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash on the city's Northwest Side, CPD said.

Police said the crash happened in the Old Irving Park neighborhood's 4300 block of North Pulaski Road just before 2:20 a.m.

Officers were traveling southbound on Pulaski Road in marked CPD vehicle, with their emergency equipment activated, when they hit a Lexus SUV, which was waiting at red light at Montrose Avenue, police said.

Police said two officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition. The driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

SEE ALSO | Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing street on South Side, Chicago police say