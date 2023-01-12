CPD agrees to increase patrols in effort to help protect street vendors, community leaders say

More street vendors in Little Village have been targeted by armed robbers, and they are asking for more CPD police patrols to protect them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community Leaders in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood say Chicago police have agreed to increase overnight patrols to protect street vendors.

Community Organizers say it's part of an effort to halt armed robberies targeting vendors along 26th Street.

Just last week, Little Village street vendors made a public appeal to the city for increased security.

READ MORE Chicago street vendors fight for more protection after several robberies, assaults

We reached out to CPD for comment.

They've said they are planning to increase visibility in areas where street vendors have been targeted.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood