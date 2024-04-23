Chicago police release suspect video in murder of Officer Huesca, who would have turned 31 Tuesday

The Chicago Police Department released video of the suspect wanted in the murder of Officer Luis Huesca in Gage Park.

The Chicago Police Department released video of the suspect wanted in the murder of Officer Luis Huesca in Gage Park.

The Chicago Police Department released video of the suspect wanted in the murder of Officer Luis Huesca in Gage Park.

The Chicago Police Department released video of the suspect wanted in the murder of Officer Luis Huesca in Gage Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca would have been celebrating his 31st birthday Tuesday.

The officer was killed Sunday on his way home from work in the Gage Park neighborhood and the Chicago Police Department has released video of a suspect in the shooting.

A CPD spokesperson called the person in the video a suspect in the officer's murder. He could be seen in multiple clips inside convenience stores and walking along sidewalks.

The time stamp on the video shows the suspect just minutes before, police said, Huesca was murdered at 2:52 a.m. Sunday as he returned home from his shift.

The suspect is described as being armed and dangerous.

CPD is looking for a person in connection with the Gage Park, Chicago shooting that killed Police Officer Luis Huesca.

Officer Huesca was killed early Sunday morning in Gage Park as he was returning home from work, still dressed in his uniform. Police said he was shot multiple times.

Huesca's car and gun were taken in what police believe was a carjacking.

Commander Tyrone Pendarvis, who oversees Huesca's district, is confident detectives will find out who is responsible.

"I put my total trust in them that they will figure out what happened and possibly obtain the offender of this incident," Commander Pendarvis said.

Police are asking the public to reach out if they recognize the suspect.

Meanwhile, Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced for Officer Huesca.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood