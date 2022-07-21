Video of CPD shooting that paralyzed boy, 13, released; cop who fired shots did not have camera on

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago has obtained the bodycam video of the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy from earlier this year on the city's West Side.That 13-year-old boy is now paralyzed after this shooting from May 18.CPD said the teen was a passenger in a suspected stolen vehicle when he jumped out and ran from officers in the city's Austin neighborhood.In the video, you can see officers chasing the teen moments before the shooting outside a gas station.Attorneys for the teen said he was unarmed, and had his hands up right before three shots were fired.But, an attorney for the officer said he believed the boy was armed at the time.Police said no gun was found at the scene.In a portion of the video, which ABC7 Chicago decided not to show because of its sensitive nature, officers can be seen dragging the boy's body away from a gas pump.Chicago police said this was an effort to move him away from the gas pump, as they were worried it could explode.The officer who fired the shots did not have his bodycam on until 40 seconds after the shooting.The family of that 13-year-old filed a federal lawsuit against the city, which identifies the child by the initials "A.G."The lawsuit also said the boy was shot in the back; although, CPD Superintendent David Brown said he turned toward police before the shooting.The teen's attorneys also said the boy was not charged with any crimes.The officer was stripped of his police powers, pending the outcome of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation.