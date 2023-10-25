Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in East Side CPD shooting incident

Lynn Resendez has been charged with attempted murder in an East Side Chicago police shooting incident, CPD said.

No one was hit by gunfire, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 41-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with attempted murder after admitting to pulling the trigger on a gun pointed at an officer last month in the city's East Side neighborhood.

Lynn Resendez was arrested by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Monday in the 9800-block of South Avenue L, Chicago police said.

She was identified as the suspect who, on Sept. 2, pulled the trigger on a gun that was pointed toward a Chicago police officer in the 9900-block of South Ewing Avenue, CPD said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Resendez has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a firearm owner's identification card.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, as police shot at Resendez.

According to Chicago police, at about 2:03 a.m., 4th District officers responded to a person with a gun in the 9900-block of South Ewing Avenue and observed a male suspect and female suspect in the area.

The female suspect took out a firearm, police said. Officers then shot at her, but did not make contact.

The female suspect ran off, and the male suspect was questioned and released, police said. The weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, CPD said.

The officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

The use of force investigation is being investigated by COPA, police said.

Resendez is due in court Wednesday.