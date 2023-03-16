Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown steps down Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- David Brown officially steps down Thursday as Chicago's police superintendent.

He turns 63 later this year, which is also the mandatory CPD retirement age.

The process to replace Brown begins immediately.

Brown announced he will be the chief operating officer of a personal injury law firm in Texas.

Now, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is conducting a nationwide search for his replacement.

David Brown resigning as Chicago Police Department superintendent

They announced Wednesday they will begin taking applications after Brown leaves and will holding several public hearings to get help from residents as to who should lead the police department.

"We're here to look for a unique leader, someone who is visionary, somebody who is willing to take on those challenges head-first," Anthony Driver Jr. with the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability said.

"We want to leave no stone unturned," Remel Terry Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability said. "We want to go out and find out who is out there. We already have people who we know that are within the department that may be of interest and so we want to encourage any and everyone who feels that they are qualified and will meet these qualifications that we put forth to apply for this opportunity to serve the city of Chicago."

After 60 days, the commission will have its list compiled and begin background checks on candidates.

They will turn in names to the new mayor for consideration after 120 days.

In the meantime, First Deputy Eric Carter will serve as interim superintendent until a new mayor is sworn in and a new superintendent is picked.