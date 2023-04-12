Search for new Chicago police superintendent begins with first town hall meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search for the new Chicago police superintendent officially kicked off Tuesday night with the first of at least four town hall meetings.

In the past, the search for a new superintendent was conducted by the police board. For the first time, a newly-formed civilian oversight committee is putting the public at the center of the process.

The meetings are hosted by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, a civilian body formed in 2022 to give residents more say in police oversight.

"Well, this is a historic moment, right? We've never had an opportunity to have our voices heard or weigh in on our thoughts about who we want serving us when it comes to the superintendent of police," said Remel Terry, interim commissioner of the CCPSA.

The commission hopes to nominate three candidates by July. Mayor Brandon Johnson will then have 30 days to choose one of those three or request a new set of candidates.

"This is the first time that the community has been at the forefront of this, so we want to make sure their voice is loud, loud front and center," said Anthony Driver, Jr., interim president of the CCPSA.

During his mayoral campaign, Johnson said he preferred a superintendent from within the Chicago Police Department, but the committee's search will be nationwide and centered on community interests.

"I think that the person should come from a community that he or she knows about, who has worked the community," said resident Juanita Little.

In addition to these community town halls, the commission is holding separate meetings with other stakeholders, including rank-and-file police and the sergeant's union.