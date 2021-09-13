Dog owners walk in support of Black woman confronted by cop while walking dog at North Ave. Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10986194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Videos provided by the woman's attorney show the altercation between his client and the officer.

Supt. Brown addresses video of officer altercation with woman walking dog

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown discusses the videos showing an altercation between an officer and a Black woman walking her dog near North Avenue Beach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an effort to reclaim North Avenue Beach, people took their dogs on a walk Sunday night in support of Nikkita Brown.It comes weeks after Brown, a Black woman, had a confrontation with a Chicago police officer while walking her dog along the lakefront at night.Brown said she was walking her dog when the officer told her to leave the beach because it was closed. She said she was racially targeted.The altercation was caught on camera by several others who were also at the beach at that time."I thought I was going to die," Brown recently said in an exclusive interview with ABC News. " I thought he was going to kill me. I had it in my mind that I was going to be shot."Women's All Points Bulletin said the walk was meant to reclaim the beach as a safe space for women.Theand the officer has been placed on desk duty, according to officials.