Dog owners walk in support of Black woman confronted by cop while walking dog at North Ave. Beach

It comes weeks after Brown, a Black woman, had a confrontation with a Chicago police officer while walking her dog along the lakefront at night.
WATCH: Video shows altercation between CPD officer, Black woman walking dog
Brown said she was walking her dog when the officer told her to leave the beach because it was closed. She said she was racially targeted.
The altercation was caught on camera by several others who were also at the beach at that time.
RELATED: 'I thought I was going to die': Black woman describes altercation with CPD officer in viral video
"I thought I was going to die," Brown recently said in an exclusive interview with ABC News. " I thought he was going to kill me. I had it in my mind that I was going to be shot."
Women's All Points Bulletin said the walk was meant to reclaim the beach as a safe space for women.
Supt. Brown addresses video of officer altercation with woman walking dog
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is still investigating and the officer has been placed on desk duty, according to officials.