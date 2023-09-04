Kinzie Hotel workers to protest on Labor Day

Some workers at Chicago's Kinzie Hotel plan to protest what they say is illegal retaliation.

On Friday, workers held a brief demonstration before starting their shift as they fight for a new contract.

In the days following, the workers' union said those who participated in the demonstration were not allowed to return to work and some even had their positions replaced.

The union plans to protest the alleged lockout at 9:45 a.m.

