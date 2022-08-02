Protest planned outside juvenile detention center after teen hurt in violent Oak Lawn arrest

The 17-year-old was released from the hospital and into police custody Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest is expected outside the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday morning after charges were filed Monday against a 17-year-old boy who was injured in a violent arrest in Oak Lawn last week.

Hadi Abuatelah was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center and into police custody Monday.

He was charged with one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of felony resisting arrest, two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and one count of possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor vehicle.

Oak Lawn police said Abuatelah has been transported to the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center for a detention hearing.

The incident was captured on video after a traffic stop and shows officers punching Abuatelah in the head. Police said he would not let go of a bag, which reportedly had a gun in it.

Supporters want him to be released immediately into the care of his parents.

The Arab American Action Network is holding a rally at 8 a.m. outside the juvenile detention center, and the police officers involved are being sued by the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Hundreds last Thursday protested the police beating of Abuatelah, and another 100 stood vigil at the police station when he was released from the hospital into Oak Lawn PD custody, the AAAN said in a statement.

At least 100 more are expected at the rally in front of the juvenile center, the group said.

Oak Lawn police said they are cooperating with the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force investigation requested by the Cook County State's Attorney's office.