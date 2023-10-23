Police issued citations after a Chicago protest against the Hamas-Israel war shut down traffic at Clark and Ida B. Wells on Monday afternoon.

Citations issued after group calling for ceasefire in Hamas-Israel war shuts down busy Loop street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Marching arm-in-arm, a coalition of protesters against the Israel-Hamas war took over the streets of Chicago on Monday evening, putting a halt to rush-hour traffic.

"We hope this will garner attention for all the horrible things that are happening," said Deanna Othman with the American Muslims for Palestine's Chicago chapter.

The group called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. aid to Israel, marching their message from Federal Plaza to Clark Street and Ida B. Wells Drive.

With their arms still intertwined, protesters later blocked one of the city's major thoroughfares.

"Anyone who believes in social justice, anyone who believes that people should be treated equally and with grace - all of those people need to demand an immediate end to the situation that's happening now," said Ashley Bohrer with Jewish Voice for Peace.

Chopper 7's view from above showed traffic at a standstill. The hundreds of protesters who stopped the evening commute called for a stop to the war and violence.

"What we are witnessing right now is atrocity, is violence and the only way we have a shot at stopping it is by coming together, standing together and making demands of our elected representatives," Bohrer said.

Chicago police said they issued multiple citations to protesters who blocked traffic during the march and rally.

The group, which consists of Jewish leaders and their allies, and said they will continue their gatherings until politicians take notice.