high school sports

Chicago Public Schools postpones basketball season, breaking with IHSA

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced late Thursday that the district is postponing its basketball season.

The state's largest school system is breaking with the Illinois High School Association and following the state's guidance.

RELATED: IHSA to allow basketball this winter, defying Pritzker's guidance


EMBED More News Videos

The decision is in conflict with guidance released by the governor's office Tuesday that deems basketball a high-risk sport and that teams should not compete.



In a tweet, CPS said: "We know that this is not the outcome so many of our students, parents and coaches wanted to see. But it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of COVID-19."

This decision comes amid a confusing back-and-forth between the IHSA and Gov. JB Pritzker.

On Tuesday, the state issued new guidelines that put some winter sports "on hold." Then on Wednesday, the IHSA said it would move ahead with basketball anyway. But on Thursday, the governor said basketball would be moved to the spring.

The IHSA told ABC7 it hasn't heard from the state since Tuesday, so it's not comfortable commenting on the governor's latest statements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsillinoischicagoloopjb pritzkercoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscpschicago public schoolshigh school sportscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Illinois student athletes pick up jobs as scholarship hopes dwindle
IHSA to allow basketball this winter, defying Pritzker's guidance
IHSA to announce winter sports details at meeting next week
'Let us play': IHSA athletes, parents bring pleas to Gov. Pritzker's door
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,363 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
2 lawsuits filed in fatal Waukegan police shooting
Suburban mayors, restaurants push back on COVID-19 restrictions
Mike Madigan flexes political muscle as election hits home stretch
1st firefighter to die of COVID-19 in Chicago honored
Show More
'City So Real' is a pulsating portrait of Chicago
White Rabbit militia leader claims his day job was hunting wanted terrorists
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, cold
Chicago non-essential business hours extended under state mitigation order
More TOP STORIES News