CPS to update COVID quarantine protocols as Lightfoot says 'over-quarantining creates chaos'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools have thousands of children in quarantine and CPS leaders say that's too many children staying home.Officials plan to announce a change in protocol Tuesday.According to CPS DATA, just over 1200 students have tested positive for COVID since the start of the school year, yet close to 6,000 are home in isolation.As a result, the district is expected to present new protocols that will help avoid that. New CEO Pedro Martínez set to unveil a plan along with the Chicago Department of Public Health that will provide guidance on exactly who should be quarantined."We met today," Martinez said. "My first meeting Monday morning, day four, was specifically looking at quarantine procedures, because it's now time to make sure we are aligned with current guidance from CDC."Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said that some schools have been reacting too aggressively and over-quarantining students."Over-quarantining creates chaos and that should not be a thing," Mayor Lightfoot said. "It's pretty straightforward. We have to be very clear with protocols. We have to not put that burden on building principals; that's not fair to them. And we have to be very transparent with parents."Martinez also expected to give details about the districts testing plan, which was supposed to be available for all CPS schools beginning last Friday, including information on how many CPS parents are allowing their children to be tested. Still, many parents have asked why it's taken CPS more than a month to fine-tune COVID-19 safety protocols.