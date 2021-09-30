New Chicago Public Schools CEO to address COVID safety protocols

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11062409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wednesday was Pedro Martinez's historic first day as Chicago Public Schools CEO. This is the job he sees before him.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's new CEO of public schools is expected to address concerns about COVID safety measures.CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will join the city's public health commissioner Thursday morning to highlight new COVID-19 responses.The city said they'll talk about "new communication tools" and a revamped opt-in testing program for the entire district.As he starts this high-profile, high-pressure job, Martinez said he's also looking at another COVID issue.This comes after national, state, and local teachers union leaders made a renewed call for a safety agreement with CPS.CTU specifically demanded improvements to testing, contact tracing and vaccination for students.They are expected to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m.