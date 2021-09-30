New Chicago Public Schools CEO to address COVID safety protocols

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will join the city's public health commissioner Thursday morning to highlight new COVID-19 responses.
The city said they'll talk about "new communication tools" and a revamped opt-in testing program for the entire district.
As he starts this high-profile, high-pressure job, Martinez said he's also looking at another COVID issue.
This comes after national, state, and local teachers union leaders made a renewed call for a safety agreement with CPS.
CTU specifically demanded improvements to testing, contact tracing and vaccination for students.
They are expected to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m.