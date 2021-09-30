chicago public schools

New Chicago Public Schools CEO to address COVID safety protocols

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
New CPS CEO, Dr. Arwady to address COVID safety protocols

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's new CEO of public schools is expected to address concerns about COVID safety measures.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will join the city's public health commissioner Thursday morning to highlight new COVID-19 responses.

The city said they'll talk about "new communication tools" and a revamped opt-in testing program for the entire district.

Wednesday was Pedro Martinez's historic first day as Chicago Public Schools CEO. This is the job he sees before him.



As he starts this high-profile, high-pressure job, Martinez said he's also looking at another COVID issue.

This comes after national, state, and local teachers union leaders made a renewed call for a safety agreement with CPS.

CTU specifically demanded improvements to testing, contact tracing and vaccination for students.

They are expected to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m.
