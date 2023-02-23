Chicago Public Schools upgrading security cameras as part of $76.3M investment into school safety

New state-of-the-art cameras and upgrades are coming to Chicago Public Schools in an effort to improve school safety.

The district announced a massive investment in security for more than 300 elementary and high schools in the city.

It will be done over three years for $76.3 million from local and federal funds, according to CPS.

Eli Whitney Elementary was among the first to get the new equipment.

Security guards at school tell CPS administrators anecdotally that the added cameras have already proven to be deterrents.

"The quality of the camera will be really helpful if we are looking for a particular individual, said Jadine Chou, chief of safety and security for CPS.

The cameras will be connected to CPS Safety Center, the 911 system and Chicago police to assist response in the event of an incident

"Imagine all those things working together, said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. "All, by the way, for safety. Not because we are trying to criminalize our children, it's really purely so that everyone has real time access and can leverage this technology specifically for safety."

Work is also being done to improve the video system at Benito Juarez High School following a December shooting that left four teenagers shot after school. Two of those teens later died and a 16 year old was later charged.

"What I can say about Juarez, when you saw those images -- they were fuzzy, they were older camera analog and all of those cameras are being upgraded as we speak," Martinez said. "I'll just say it was a tragic incident."

Back at Eli Whitney, a parent and LSC member is grateful for the added security.

"Seeing that CPS is making the investment proactively and taking steps gives me the peace of mind that is so important to me," said Cristina Sandoval.

Part of the upgrade is adding more social workers and counselors. CPS administrators said preventing incidents by offering more support to students critical to keeping students and staff safe.