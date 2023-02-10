Teen charged with murder in December shooting outside Benito Juarez high school

CHICAGO -- Chicago police announced murder charges in the deadly shooting outside Benito Juarez Community Academy in December.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced the charges Friday afternoon. They said a 16-year-old boy has been charged with two felony counts of first degree murder, two felony counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon on school grounds, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Brown said the teen was arrested Thursday. His name has not been released due to his age, though Foxx said he is being charged as an adult.

On December 16, police were called to the Pilsen school for reports of shots fired. The shooting happened just as classes were letting out, sending staff and students scrambling for cover inside the building.

Police said four teens were shot outside the school. Two teen boys, aged 14 and 15, were shot in the head and died. Another 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and shoulder, and a 15-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the thigh.

The two students killed were identified as 15-year-old Brandon Perez and 14-year-old Nathan Billegas.

In the months since the shooting students have held walkouts to protest the violence, and the victims' families have accused Chicago Public Schools of not taking enough action in the wake of the shooting.

