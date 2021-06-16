Illinois House passes bill to create elected school board for Chicago Public Schools

WATCH: Political analyst Laura Washington talks elected school board, IL budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A fully-elected school board is closer to becoming a reality in Chicago after getting approval from the Illinois House.The plan would create a hybrid model for the first two years, with half the members elected and half appointed by the mayor. But by 2026, Chicago would be have a fully elected school board.While Gov. JB Pritzker has previously expressed support for the bill, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has battled to retain at least partial control over who runs the Chicago Public Schools."We should have had democracy in our public schools. A long time ago. This is simply about ensuring that the residents of the city of Chicago have the same access to that democracy or their children's school, as every other school district in the state of Illinois," said State Sen. Robert Martwich, who sponsored the bill.Under the plan, voters would elected 10 board members from districts across the city starting in November 2024. The mayor would appoint the other 10 members, as well as the president, with city council approval.In November 2026, all 10 seats held by appointed members would be up for election, and the president would run city-wide.The mayor expressed concerns about a moratorium on school closings that's part of the bill until the board is fully elected, and the impact it could have on a search to replace CEO Janice Jackson."It could have a negative impact if a CEO doesn't believe that he or she is actually going to have the ability to make a meaningful difference in the quality of education in the lives of her children," Lightfoot said.A number of groups who have been advocating for a fully elected school board now expressed disappointment in the version that passed, saying it means parents have to wait until January 2027 for the law to be fully implemented.