CPS parents plan rallies calling for reopening classrooms despite Chicago Teacher's Union pushback

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Public Schools parents are planning rallies Wednesday morning, calling for school buildings to reopen.The rallies are being held just hours before the monthly CPS Board of Education meeting.CPS has announced it intends to bring some students back into the classroom, beginning in the second quarter, which starts next month, on Nov. 9.Pre-K and special education students will be allowed to come back if their parents choose. Later in the school year, CPS officials said they plan to slowly phase in other students.While some parents agree with the idea of bringing kids back, the Chicago Teacher's Union does not, calling the plan a dangerous strategy. They believe sending young vulnerable children back to the classroom is very risky.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the plan to bring some students back is because many are simply not being served well while learning remotely.Families whose children are eligible to return first to schools must decide by Wednesday if they will. Those who choose to continue remote learning will not be able to enroll in in-person learning until the third quarter. But those who choose in-person can opt out at any time for any reason.Two parent rallies are planned Wednesday morning. One is expected to take place outside Mount Greenwood Elementary School at 8 a.m.