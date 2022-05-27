chicago public schools

The Tenacity Awards honor CPS students for progress in the classroom

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of CPS students are being honored for their progress in the classroom.

Communities In Schools of Chicago is presenting 31 students with the Carnahan Family Tenacity Awards.

"They're so important because a lot of the times our students don't receive awards," said Juanita Herrera, Student Supports Manager, Communities In Schools of Chicago. "It's really a great way to recognize them."

Communities In Schools of Chicago is a nonprofit that connects families to programs and provides one-on-one services to students who need it most.

Jocelyn Ventura is one of this year's Tenacity Awards honorees. She says she used to fail math class but now excels.

"Just last week my math teacher called me Miss Math Wizard," said Jocelyn.

Her older sister also won the award. Jocelyn's mom is very proud.

"She's overcome a lot of obstacles," said Rosa Ventura.

This year marked the ninth annual Tenacity Awards.
