Chicago's Race Against Gun Violence brings hundreds together at Grant Park today

Hundreds of runners and walkers will come together today at Grant Park for Chicago's Race Against Gun Violence.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of runners and walkers from around Chicago are coming together Saturday to fight back against the epidemic of gun violence.

Grant Park will play host for this year's Race Against Gun Violence which steps off at 10 a.m.

Now in its 10th year, the run comes as Chicago marks Wear Orange Weekend and hopes to highlight the need for change.

The effort is the brainchild of the group Strides for Peace. The group's purpose is to celebrate the life-changing work of community organizations and people invested in ending gun violence.

Maggie Baczowski is the founder of Strides for Peace.

"Everyone has a part in ending gun violence. I think people get very overwhelmed and don't know where to go, how to address the issue, what can one person do," said Baczkowski. "But literally showing up to a race to connect with organizations that have committed their lives to ending this is a great start."

More than 80 community organizations, businesses and civic groups are involved this year.

Like years past, the day includes 8K and 5K runs, a well as a walk and the popular Tots for Peace Sprint.

Around 1,300 people are expected to participate and according to organizers, 100% of the donations made go to participating organizations.