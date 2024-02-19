Eisenhower High School student-athletes help clean up their Blue Island neighborhood

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of student athletes from across the Chicago area made an impact in the community on the last day of National Random Acts of Kindness Week.

More than 2,000 athletes from over 100 high schools gave back to their communities on Sunday.

Students from Eisenhower High School picked up trash in south suburban Blue Island.

The athletes worked as a team to clean up parts of the city, starting at Lincoln Middle School on Broadway Street.

Eisenhower High School soccer players and their coach also collected garbage in Blue Island.

The acts of kindness were organized by Buddy's Helpers, which works to empower rising student-athletes.

