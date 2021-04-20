Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd murder; Chicago reacts to verdict, Pritzker brings in National Guard

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges shortly after 4 p.m. He was charged with second degree murder, third degree murder, and second degree manslaughter.
RELATED | Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in George Floyd's death
A small group of people gathered in Daley Plaza downtown in anticipation of the verdict. While they were heartened by the guilty verdicts, they said true justice in America requires more than just one conviction.
The Chicago Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression organized the rally, saying they had planned to gather after the verdict regardless of what the jury decided.
WATCH: Derek Chauvin found guilty
They said this is a moment that is bigger than George Floyd, Derek Chauvin or Minneapolis, and they hope people in Chicago reflect on what they say is badly needed police reform in the city.
Some activists they had stomach pains as they awaited the verdict, and many people ABC7 Eyewitness News said they felt a sense of anticipation and dread, regardless of what the verdict turned out to be.
Rev. Martin Hunter, Laquan McDonald's great uncle, was also closely watching the verdict.
"We now have another police officer charged and convicted for what he has done to a Black man in America. This is again the beginning of a new era in policing. We still have a long way to go in this country," he said.
McDonald was shot 16 times by former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014. After citywide outcry and more than a year of work by journalists and activists, police released dashcam video of the incident, which proved instrumental in charging Van Dyke with first degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Van Dyke was convicted, of second degree murder and all counts of aggravated battery, and was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for McDonald's murder.
Hunter also said as he was watching the verdict be read, he teared up and realized he had never been able to grieve for his great-nephew.
"If we have the conversation of how this is stopped, and the answer is always police need training, they need re-training, they need new training. This is the training," said Hermene Hartman, N'Digo founder and publisher.
The group is also planning a rally at 9 a.m. Wednesday across from City Hall, calling on the Chicago City Council to pass an ordinance that would give communities more say in policing in their neighborhoods.
Pritzker tweeted shortly after the verdict was read, saying, "No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin's murder trial honored that truth."
No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 20, 2021
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/9Xc73hOG1N
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton released a statement reacting to the verdict, saying in part, "Now, in Minneapolis, a diverse jury of men and women with various lived experiences have handed down a guilty verdict that tells this nation, and the world, that the humanity of Black people matters. Finally, this is what accountability looks like. But make no mistake, George Floyd should be alive today and the system still needs to change."
RELATED | George Floyd's family calls verdict in Derek Chauvin trial a victory: 'We won'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also tweeted about the verdict, saying in part, "Today marks a moment where future generations can look back and see that we as a nation came together and rightfully demanded justice and accountability. And justice was served."
Read the full thread:
In May of 2020, I saw the harrowing footage of George Floyd’s life being extinguished beneath Derek Chauvin’s knee, and I cried. I said then and I say now, being Black in America cannot be a death sentence.— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) April 20, 2021
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a statement, saying in part, "Today justice was served, and I hope this verdict brings some measure of peace to the family and friends of George Floyd, and allows them to begin recovering not just from Floyd's tragic death but also from the trauma of the trial. I am also hopeful that this verdict will begin the healing our country needs."
Many downtown Chicago businesses were already boarded up early Tuesday morning. At the request of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Pritzker said he will deploy 125 National Guard members to stand by to support the Chicago Police Department beginning Tuesday.
"The Illinois National Guard will carry out a limited mission to help manage street closures and will not interfere with peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights, much the same role as Guard members played in previous deployments," Pritzker's office said in a written statement.
With a verdict expected in the Derek Chauvin trial, I'm putting @IL_Natl_Guard on standby at the request of @chicagosmayor. It's critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice in our communities continue to be able to do so. https://t.co/gb9BOCTZXK— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 19, 2021
Soldiers assigned to the mission are from the 33rd Military Police Battalion and are specially trained in riot control operations, the statement said.
"It is critical that those who wish to peacefully protest against the systemic racism and injustice that holds back too many of our communities continue to be able to do so. Members of the Guard and the Illinois State Police will support the City of Chicago's efforts to protect the rights of peaceful protestors and keep our families safe," Pritzker said in a written statement Monday.
Pritzker's office also said the Illinois State Police will support CPD with additional troopers.
ISP told the I-Team they're in contact with the Chicago Police Department to help with peaceful protests and keep the community safe. They have not been asked to help in Minnesota, like some other nearby states have.
Some businesses along the Magnificent Mile and elsewhere in the city have been boarded up since last Thursday, when video of the fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also prepared for the jury's decision, but said there's "no actionable intelligence at this time."
"Infrastructure assets" will be strategically staged to ensure safety, OEMC said.
WATCH: Legal analyst discusses ongoing Chauvin trial
Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said the city is over-prepared.
"It means having the National Guard in place to do crowd control and traffic control, if necessary. It means having trained police officers who have been practicing for events like this, who now know what the appropriate response is to civil disobedience, whether it's looting or whether it's a protest that gets out of control," Hopkins said.
Lightfoot commented on her request for guard troops at an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning, saying "we learned a lot over the course of last summer and fall about additional things we needed to be doing. Last week we activated our neighborhood protection plan, which puts officers on high alert. They are very visible."
Black and Latinx organizers condemned the mayor's plan to install National Guard troops ahead of the verdict.
They said protesters who marched last Friday night, outraged over the police killing of Toledo, were treated with a heavy hand by officers, and they believe that's how protesters would be treated in the wake of any potential verdict of the Chauvin case.
"Last Friday, during peaceful protests that occurred, we saw clear indications that CPD plans to respond to protests that arise from the Adam Toledo and the George Floyd verdict with the same violence and racism," Sheila Bed said.
Hopkins said there's "no actionable intelligence at this time" of anything expected to happen downtown.
He also said the National Guard is stationed out-of-sight close by so they can respond within minutes.
Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All three charges require the jury to conclude that Chauvin's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death and that his use of force was unreasonable. He was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck before the Black man's death.
The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.