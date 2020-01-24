Food & Drink

Chicago Restaurant Week 2020 kicks off Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.

Foodies get to sample the city's award winning cuisine in a 17-day celebration of all things delicious.

More than 400 restaurants in the city and suburbs are participating and have special prix-fixe menus and offers.

The 13th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week runs through February 9. For more information, visit www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week.

RELATED: Chicago Restaurant Week: Centre Street Kitchen

RELATED: Pizano's Pizza and Pasta joins Chicago Restaurant Week
RELATED: New Spanish-style tapas restaurant Boqueria joins Chicago Restaurant Week
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolooprestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News