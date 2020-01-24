Chicago Restaurant Week 2020 kicks off Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.
Foodies get to sample the city's award winning cuisine in a 17-day celebration of all things delicious.
More than 400 restaurants in the city and suburbs are participating and have special prix-fixe menus and offers.
The 13th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week runs through February 9. For more information, visit www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week.
