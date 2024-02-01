Cooking up a Storm: Participating Chicago Restaurant Week makes bread pudding with rum sauce recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm Thursday just before the 17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week ends.

Ina Mae Tavern, known for its New Orleans cuisine, is celebrating Chicago Restaurant Week 2024 with its staple NOLA bread pudding with rum sauce.

Brian Jupiter, executive chef and owner of Ina Mae Tavern, joined Butler to cook up this signature dessert.

The restaurant started serving Chicago in 2018. It's named after Chef Jupiter's great-grandmother and inspired by charming mom and pop joints in his hometown.

"Bread pudding was one of the first things I learned how to make," said Chef Jupiter.

Chicago Restaurant Week ends Sunday, Feb. 4. To make reservations go to eatitupchicago.com

Ina Mae Tavern is located at 1415 North Wood Street in Wicker Park. To book a reservation visit inamaetavern.com.

The recipe serves six to eight and takes about 13 hours, including soaking time. Preparing the rum sauce takes about 25 minutes.

Ingredients

- 5 eggs

- 1 cups heavy cream

- 1 cup milk

- 1 cups granulated sugar

- 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

- 1 teaspoons ground nutmeg

- teaspoon kosher salt

- 1 cup (1 stick) melted butter

- 1 teaspoons vanilla extract

- Rum sauce

- 4 cups stale white bread, cut into cubes

- Crushed pralines

Instructions

First, in a large bowl, beat the eggs until well blended. Add the remaining ingredients, except the bread, and mix until incorporated.

Next, line a quarter sheet tray with parchment paper, and spray the paper and sides of the pan with nonstick spray.

Place the bread on the prepared tray, and pour the egg mixture over the bread.

Allow the bread to soak overnight.

The next day, start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees.

Cover the pan with foil, and bake for 60 to 90 minutes, or until the custard has set.

Serve warm with rum sauce and top with crushed pralines.