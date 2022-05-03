free stuff

Chicago Returns Week: People coming to work downtown can win free prizes from the city

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Work downtown? You can win prizes during Chicago Returns Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Returns Week, a celebration of employees returning to in-person work in the city's business districts, kicked off Monday.

It's a partnership between BOMA/Chicago, the City of Chicago, and World Business Chicago.

Michael Fassnacht, President and CEO of World Business Chicago, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News at 7 p.m. to talk about what's in store this week.

To engage workers and help encourage people to return to working from the office at least a few days a week, Chicago Returns will announce free giveaways to people who come into the office May 2-6.

The prizes include an array of activities, gift cards and cash that any Chicago worker can become eligible for by uploading a photo on social media and tagging or hashtagging @chicagoreturns or #chicagoreturns between May 2-6.

Each day, several winners will be drawn for cash prizes up to $1,500, restaurant gift cards, and even a month of free parking.

You can find out more at chicagoreturns.com.
