Chicago 'Ride of Silence' highlights dangers cyclists face on roads

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cycling activists have consistently decried the dangers of biking Chicago's streets. Despite hundreds of miles of dedicated bike-only lanes that wind through the city, cyclists say they're still left exposed.City data shows more than 1,600 cyclists were involved in crashes in 2021. At least three Chicago bicyclists have been killed so far in 2022.Police said a driver never stopped after running down Nick Parlingayan while he was riding his bike along the stretch of North Milwaukee near Kilbourn on May 4.Paresh Chhatrala died after police said a young woman ran over the cyclist on a Saturday night in April, dragging Chhatrala's bike under her car as she tried to drive off.And also in April, relatives of Gerardo Marciales laid a ghost bike near Balbo where he was killed while crossing DuSable Lake Shore Drive on his bike in February.Ghost bikes all over the city are grim reminders of the dangers of what bicyclists said should be a sustainable and safe way to get around Chicago, or any place.